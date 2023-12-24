A plane carrying 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris on suspicion of human trafficking could leave freely on Monday, December 25, French judicial officials said, although its destination is still unclear.

The investigation by the French authorities continues after the arrival of the Airbus A340 plane bound for Nicaragua, which was detained on Thursday, December 20, 2023 along with its passengers from India, at the Vatry airport, 150 kilometers northeast of Paris, when he arrived from Dubai to refuel.

The investigation began after an anonymous tip warning that possible victims of human trafficking were traveling on the plane.

After questioning passengers for two days, French prosecutors on Sunday gave the green light for the plane to depart and full approval for its departure is expected on Monday, the local prefecture said in a statement.







01:23 France 24 © France 24

Although the statement did not mention a destination, the president of the local bar association, Francois Procureur, said at a news conference that the passengers would return by plane to India.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the Indians were probably workers in the United Arab Emirates heading to Nicaragua as a departure point for the United States or Canada.

Passengers on the flight, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, were housed at the airport during the investigation.

Beds, toilets and showers were installed, the local prefecture said, while police prevented the press and outsiders from entering the airport.

Among the passengers were 11 unaccompanied minors, according to Paris prosecutors.

Two passengers have been detained since Friday “to verify” whether their role “could have been different from that of the others in this transport, and under what conditions and with what objectives.”

Meanwhile, 12 of the passengers have requested asylum, said a source close to the case.

The Indian embassy in Paris posted on the situation”.

The 30 crew members were not arrested. Some were in charge of the Dubai-Vatry route and others had to take charge of the flight to Managua. According to Flightradar24, Legend Airlines has only four aircraft.

This article was adapted from its original in English.