Several passengers on the Avlo 05135 train travelling between Valencia and Madrid-Chamartín have broken the carriage windows this Monday after being stopped for more than two hours in the tunnel located on the section between the stations of Atocha and Chamartín. The breakdown of this convoy has interrupted traffic between the capital of Spain and Levante for more than two hours and the wait for thousands of passengers.

Carlos Patiño was travelling in carriage number 9, which had left the Valencian capital at 13:31. According to his account, the train had a first breakdown shortly after passing Cuenca. The train continued on its way as normal to Madrid. Adif sources have indicated that the stop in the tunnel occurred at around 15:50 “for reasons beyond the control of the infrastructure”. According to the traveller, initially, the company employees told them that there was a breakdown that could be quickly repaired. “Later, they informed them that a towing machine had to arrive but that it would be a matter of minutes”. Patiño explains how the minutes became half an hour first, then an hour and then two. “The light came and went until, at a certain point, the light stopped working again”, he says. “It was very hot and we were in the dark”. “The atmosphere was calm”, he says and describes that the passengers were mainly young, at least in his carriage.

Faced with rising temperatures and a fault for which no quick solution was foreseen, a vote was put to smash the windows in carriage number nine. According to Patillo, the vast majority voted in favour: “The temperature improved,” says Carlos Patillo, who later found out that in other carriages they had also opted to smash the windows to allow air to circulate. “It was not vandalism, it was very hot,” he adds.

The train was not withdrawn until 18.10. The breakdown not only caused a delay for this train, but also prevented the circulation of other trains in the Levante direction until that time, thus interrupting traffic and causing chaos at Chamartín station, where hundreds of people have gathered and many more outside.

The Railway Infrastructure Manager (Adif), a public business entity attached to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, reported at 4:39 p.m. on its official account on the social network X that “due to an incident with a train in the Botanical Garden, traffic is interrupted on the high-speed line that connects Madrid Chamartín with Levante.”

Almost two hours later, at 18.28, it announced on the same social network that traffic had been restored on the high-speed line. Adif claims that it has implemented a protocol to inform travellers via the public address system and measures to regulate access to the boarding area.

Since the incident began, the lobby and high-speed train platforms at the Madrid station have been filling up with passengers until they could no longer accommodate any more, so the police have had to create a security cordon to prevent more people from entering the lobby.

People who were going to travel on the high-speed trains had to wait at the entrance to the hall for Adif staff, megaphone in hand, to announce the arrival of the trains once the service was restored and to allow access after showing the tickets for the announced train.

All of this has caused a great stir and despair among travelers, who complained about the high temperatures they were enduring, the crowds and the lack of information.

Medical personnel from the Madrid municipal emergency service (SAMUr-Civil Protection), who deployed two teams to the scene, treated nine people for anxiety attacks and dizziness.

All of them have been discharged on site except for an elderly woman with previous pathologies, who has been transferred to the Clínica de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción for a “more exhaustive” assessment, according to a spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid who told EFE.