FPC: passengers of the train that derailed near Volgograd will be compensated for their travel

Passengers of the Kazan-Adler train that derailed near Volgograd will receive full compensation for their travel, the press service of the Federal Passenger Company (FPC) promised.

“JSC FPC will reimburse passengers who were on the train during the accident in the Volgograd region for the full cost of travel,” the statement said.

The company will also award 24 thousand bonus points under the RZD Bonus program.

A passenger train traveling from Kazan to Adler collided with a truck in the Volgograd region and derailed on July 29. According to the regional task force and the regional health department, 52 people were injured in the train accident, the regional administration clarified.