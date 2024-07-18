MFA: Passengers of plane that made emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk were accommodated in the airport terminal

Passengers of the plane that made an emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk were accommodated in the airport building. This was reported by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry representative office in the city, Artem Zakharov, reports RIA News.

He indicated that the department is aware of the situation with the emergency landing of the plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco, the representative office is in contact with the carrier, the airport and emergency services.

The incident was reported earlier on July 18. An abnormal situation occurred with a Boeing 777. The emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk was caused by the activation of a fire sensor in the cargo compartment. There were 252 people on board the plane.