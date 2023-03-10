The reserve plane, which took off for the passengers of the Boeing returning to Pulkovo, landed in Izhevsk. This was announced on Friday, March 10, by the head of the Izhavia airline, Alexander Sinelnikov, in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the flight landed at 02:10 local time. Thus, the passengers were delayed for eight hours.

On March 9, the plane, which was supposed to fly from St. Petersburg to Izhevsk, returned back to Pulkovo Airport due to an engine failure. According to a source of Izvestia, there was a fire in the air, presumably due to a bird hit. The pilot of the liner, in a conversation with the air traffic controller, indicated that the crew heard three blows to the engine area.

The plane belongs to the Izhavia airline, there were 88 passengers on board, including two children, and four crew members. According to a source in the aviation services, no one needed medical assistance.