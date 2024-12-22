A man broke the window when he noticed that a pregnant passenger was having difficulty breathing due to the smoke

A technical incident that has occurred on the tracks between cars 2 and 3 of an AVLO A Coruña-Madrid this Sunday forced the passengers to evacuate, after some of them had to get out of a window and jump onto the tracks upon detecting the presence of smoke inside the train and after being left without lightas Renfe sources have informed Europa Press.

Given the presence of smoke, a passenger proceeded to break one of the windows since he was a pregnant woman with breathing difficultiesaccording to what a witness to the events told this agency.

After that, several travelers have gone out through the window onto the train tracks and By protocol, the march has been stopped. Both the man who broke the window and the pregnant woman, according to Renfe sources, have been treated by emergency services.

Specifically, the AVLO left the A Coruña station at 4:16 p.m. this afternoon but was forced to stop when this incident occurred. technical incidence on the track between cars 2 and 3, which caused smoke to enter the train cars.









Subsequently, the travelers have been transferred on two trains from Ourense; On the one hand, on a Vigo-Madrid AVE that departed at 8:20 p.m. and others have been relocated to a Coruña-Madrid.