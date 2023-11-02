Passengers on a Rossiya Airlines flight from Varadero, Cuba, who had been waiting for departure for more than 14 hours, arrived in Moscow on Thursday, November 2. Tourists shared details of the delay with Izvestia.

Those who arrived say that there was no certainty. One of the tourists shared that in general the situation was calm, but there were moments when the situation became tense.

“We sat there, didn’t understand anything, asked questions, didn’t give any certainty. Everyone basically sat quietly, but things were already heating up and people weren’t ready to wait any longer,” said tourist Maxim.

Passengers also noted that they would very much like to be compensated for the damage.

The flight passengers spent about 15 hours at the Cuban airport. Presumably, the delay was caused by a technical problem.

Earlier, on November 1, an Izvestia source reported that passengers could not fly from the Cuban resort due to a flight delay. The airline’s press secretary, Sergei Starikov, explained that the delay initially occurred for technical reasons, and then due to the end of the crew’s working hours. Later, one of the passengers told Izvestia that the wait for the flight was almost 14 hours.