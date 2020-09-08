Service on Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink line will be restored from Wednesday which remained closed for 171 days due to Kovid-19. Services on both these lines will be available from seven to 11 in the morning and from 4 to 8 in the evening. Officials gave this information. Delhi Metro had resumed service on the Yellow Line from Monday with a cut in operating hours and Kovid-19 security measures. Apart from this, services will start from Thursday on 3 more lines – Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement, ‘Under the first phase of the restoration of Metro service, Delhi Metro will get its Blue Line (Electronic City / Vaishali from Dwarka Sector-21) and Pink Line (Majlis Park) from 171 days later on Wednesday. From Shiva Vihar). Due to the corona virus, a seating arrangement has been made except for one seat in the metro train. Also it is mandatory to wear a mask. Passenger body temperature will also be measured after admission at the metro station. Travel will be allowed only after it becomes normal.

Now 9 out of total 28 interchange stations of Delhi Metro will be available

After the resumption of services on both these lines, 9 of the existing 28 interchange stations of Delhi Metro will be available from Wednesday. These interchange stations are – Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Karkardooma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikandarpur.

66 trains to put 478 trips on Blue Line

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “On 9 and 10 September, 66 trains will run on the Blue Line in the morning and evening and will make around 478 rounds. Similarly, 27 trains will run on Pink Line and will make around 228 rounds.

Services will be restored on 3 more lines – Red, Green and Violet on Thursday

Services will be resumed on the next day of commencement of 2 more lines on Wednesday i.e. 3 additional lines on Thursday. Services will be restored on Thursday from Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Ghaziabad) and Green Line (Kirti Nagar / Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh) and Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate to Raja Nihar Singh, Ballabgarh).

Service was resumed on Yellow Line on Monday

The metro service in Delhi-NCR was stopped from March 22 due to the epidemic. Officials said about 15,500 people traveled jointly on the Rapid Metro and Yellow Line on Monday. At the same time, 8,300 people traveled through the service which ended at 11 am on Tuesday.

