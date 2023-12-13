Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

To prevent unused towels on the deck, there is only one towel per person on the Aida Perla. Some guests are not enthusiastic.

Bremen – Summer holidays are not always relaxed. In some holiday destinations you have to set your alarm clock to get a spot at the pool in time. Most loungers are reserved with a towel in the morning. “Aida Perla” now wants to counteract this phenomenon – with a “pool towel card”.

Aida Perla introduces a pool towel card to avoid unused towels

Up to 3,000 guests enjoy their vacation on the Aida cruise ship. You can relax at 6 different pools and a 4,484 m² sun deck. This can get confusing. The card is intended to ensure that there are no abandoned towels lying around on the pool deck. This could also make it easier to get a lounger if they cannot be reserved so easily.

Symbolic photo of an Aida cruise on the Mediterranean © Waldmüller/Imago

Guests receive the laminated map at the beginning of their trip. It says: “In exchange for this card, you will receive your personal towel for your balcony, pool deck or beach at the following pool towel stations.” The locations of the pick-up stations are also listed. Guests are encouraged to take note of this: “Please always take it from the sun lounger or the beach back to the cabin or exchange it for a fresh towel.”

Guests not thrilled with the new pool towel menu

However, the idea is not well received by all guests. A user shares the disadvantages online: “If I see it correctly, only one towel per person is possible at a time. There is no longer a towel to dry off and one for the lounger/chair. The luxury of being able to grab a towel when I need it is lost. I have to think about when and where I can change my towel every day.”

He's also worried about losing the card. This must be returned at the end of the holiday. If this is lost or the towel is kept, this will cost the guests 20 euros. It remains to be seen whether the idea will work and the pool decks will no longer be littered with towels.

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo series

On the “Aida Stella” there was a discussion about the all-inclusive drink menus. Here it allegedly happened that a cabin was not only for oneself, but also for their friends who are said to have ordered drinks with the all-inclusive package. The passengers were impressed by this special departure of the “Aida Prima”.