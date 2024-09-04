Home World

Air travel is often particularly stressful when there are crying children on the plane. But the reaction of two passengers goes too far for many.

Hong Kong – Two airline passengers apparently felt very disturbed by a crying child who was on board. A video shows how they locked the crying grandchild of a fellow passenger, who was probably a stranger, in an airplane toilet. The incident has caused outrage in China and sparked a heated debate about how to deal with angry children in public spaces.

Video shows: Crying toddler locked in airplane toilet

The incident went viral in late August after one of the two women involved posted a video on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. CNN share the video. It shows her in a locked toilet with the crying girl, who appears to be about a year old.

“We won’t let you out until you stop crying,” a woman sitting on the toilet told the toddler, who broke free from the adults’ laps and reached for the door. When the girl stopped crying, the woman who filmed the video picked up the child and told her, “If you make any more noise, we’ll come back.” She threatened to lock her in the toilet again.

The incident occurred on August 24 on board a Juneyao Airlines flight from the southwestern city of Guiyang to Shanghai. The toddler was travelling with his grandparents and cried continuously during the nearly three-hour flight, the airline said in a statement on Monday. Statement “The two passengers took the child to the toilet with the grandmother’s consent to educate her,” the text says.

Passengers face online shitstorm – disciplinary measure is heartless

A day later, as criticism grew louder, the airline’s customer service department apologized for the incident and the “crew’s negligence,” adding that it condemned the behavior of the two passengers, according to the Chinese newspaper Southern Metropolis Daily. One of the women who posted the video online said she wanted to ensure a “relaxing flight” for other passengers. But there are better solutions to To survive the flight without stress.

Her post was quickly met with rejection. Many social media users accused her of being heartless and bullying the child. The original video was later deleted. Some airlines even want to offer child-free flights. But even in residential buildings, there are often Conflicts between crying children and neighbors. (no)