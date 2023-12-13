Home page World

An emergency situation on board a Ryanair plane operated by Buzz causes anxious minutes for passengers and crew. A video shows dramatic scenes.

Stockholm – Horror minutes on the plane: At the international airport in Sweden's capital Stockholm, almost 200 passengers are sitting in a plane belonging to Ryanair subsidiary Buzz and are waiting for departure. The engines are running, then the journey, which hasn't really started yet, takes a dramatic turn.

The incident occurred on Sunday (December 10) at Stockholm/Arlanda Airport. Flight FR4626 prepared to take off for Krakow, Poland, in the afternoon with 189 people on board. After boarding the Boeing 737 MAX of the airline Buzz, operated by the low-cost airline Ryanair, was completed, the pilot started the engines to taxi towards the de-icing facility.

Suddenly smoke appears in the Ryanair plane of the airline Buzz – passengers are evacuated

Passengers suddenly noticed an unusual smell in the cabin, according to a passenger from the aviation news site Airlive.net reported. After about ten to 15 minutes, smoke entered the cabin. The passengers begged the cabin crew to open the doors again so they could leave the plane, it said. In another case, guests also described violent scenes: a Ryanair Boeing took off with the doors open.

Passenger speaks of “traumatic experience” after evacuation from plane

“A Boeing 737 MAX reported smoke coming out of the cabin on Sunday afternoon. To ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the aircraft was evacuated and take-off from Stockholm-Arlanda Airport was aborted,” it said in a statement Cologne City Gazette published statement from Ryanair, which is struggling with an online fraud scam.

“The experience was extremely traumatic and we are still in the dark about the origin of the fire,” said one of the passengers Airlive.net. A large contingent of emergency services looked after the people. No one was seriously injured. A replacement plane took the passengers to Krakow that afternoon. The flight data service Flightradar24 According to Ryanair, it landed at around 5 p.m. without any further incident. In May, passengers on a Ryanair flight experienced a moment of shock after landing. (mt)