Several passengers are stranded in Istanbul due to a canceled cruise. Some risked a lot for the trip – and are now left with nothing.

Istanbul – More than 100 passengers have to forgo their big dream trip: They booked a three-year-old trip cruise, but the ship won’t leave. The Life at Sea Cruises company had remained silent about customers for weeks until it finally canceled the trip on Friday (November 17). Now the 1,095-day cruise to over 135 countries cannot take place.

Three-year cruise suddenly canceled: Some passengers gave up almost everything for the trip

The reason: There is simply no suitable cruise ship for the tour, which is supposed to visit 375 ports. The company had to abandon its plan to purchase the AIDAaura ship, which had been hired by AIDA Cruises, for the cruise. The costly investment turned out to be too expensive. All costs incurred should now be reimbursed to the registered passengers. According to a report by Focus.de Enormous sums were called for – the cheapest cabins were the equivalent of 28,000 euros.

However, passengers will probably have to wait several months for their money. The company responsible had announced that the repayments would be made in monthly installments.

The cruise was actually supposed to start in Istanbul on November 1st. But the departure date and place were postponed several times shortly before the start of the trip, most recently to November 30th. The cruise would then start from Amsterdam instead of Istanbul.

The pensioner wanted to initiate a new personal beginning with the cruise

The cancellation is a disaster for the passengers, many of whom are already in Istanbul. They had already traveled to the Turkish metropolis before the original departure date. For some, a completely different problem now arises: they can no longer return home because they sold their home and other possessions to finance the cruise.

One affected person is the American Sharon Lane. In order to be able to afford the high costs of the trip, the pensioner even gave up her apartment – and sold almost everything she owned. She had always wanted to live on a ship and hoped the trip would give her a fresh start. Speaking about her risky decision, Lane said at the time: “It’s a big leap of faith, but I know I’ll find a place when I come back. But maybe I will live in another country. I don’t know, the sky is the limit.”

Disappointed cruise passenger stunned: “Now I have nothing”

The disappointed passengers now feel betrayed by the company responsible and are angry. Many believe that the company showed no consideration for them and did not consider the consequences of their decision. An anonymous passenger said CNN : “There are a lot of people who don’t know where to go, and some need their refund to find somewhere to go – that’s not good.”

Another passenger also told the US broadcaster he was disappointed about the canceled cruise: “I am very sad, angry and lost. I had planned the next three years of my life to live an extraordinary life and now I have nothing.”

The company had announced that it would cover the costs of accommodation and flights home for passengers stuck in Istanbul until December 1st. However, the offer is probably of little help to people like Sharon Lane who gave up their apartment before the trip. Were recently Passengers on a cruise ship near Australia upset by a double virus outbreak. This spread on board Coronavirus and stomach and intestinal flu spread very quickly. (jus)