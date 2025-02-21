Airbaltic is officially the first European airline to introduce high -speed Internet connectivity Starlink of Spacex aboard its Airbus A220-300 fleet. On the occasion of the certification granted by the European Air Security Agency (EASA), the company also organized a special flight to the Riga Airport (RIX) to demonstrate the potential of the service offered by Elon Musk’s group, with which he signed a contract for two years.

The first commercial flight with Internet from Starlink for Airbaltic passengers took off from BT221 Riga Airport to Munich, Germany. “It is a historical milestone for the airline and a paradigm shift change in Europe. As the first European airline to integrate Spacex Starlink, we are redefining the meaning of connectivity in flight,” explains Martin Gauss, president and CEO of The airline. He adds that it is not an improvement, but a revolution in air transport.

Starlink wants to offer Internet connection for SMartphones This is the objective of an agreement between Spacex and T-Mobile, which has received the approval of US authorities. But its marketing will not be immediate.

The connectivity market in flight

For years, air connectivity of the airplanes has been in charge of traditional satellite operators such as Intelsat, Viasat, Thales, Gogo, Panasonic Avionics, Anuvu and Orange, often intermediated by international consortiums such as Sita, which are now oriented towards the Side of the navigation of air operations. Spacex decided to address the operators, and the agreement with Airbaltic is the first of this type in Europe.

The Musk group had had difficulty penetrating the market, both for the cost of access to the new technology: replace antennas and guarantees of compatibility with existing systems, and for doubts about the quality of the signal linked to the use of a high -performance or non -geostationary orbit satellite system.

“Customers and Airbaltic flights crew will now have high -speed internet access and low latency just by getting into the plane,” added Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Commercial Operations of Spacex. The airline has already begun to install Starlink throughout its Airbus A220-300 fleet and expects to complete integration in the late 2025.

Starlink displays the first satellites to offer mobile internet Starlink announced agreements with telephone companies in Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland and Chile to expand their mobile internet proposal.

Other companies already hire Starlink

The Musk group already offers connectivity in other airlines such as Hawaiian Airlines, throughout its 24 Airbus A330 fleet and its new A321, as well as in the Boeing 787-9. In addition, for two years, Starlink provides connectivity to the US JSX Jets company. Soon many other companies will arrive, including Air France and United Airlines, with its fleet of more than one thousand planes. Musk’s company also signed other contracts with Qatar Airways and Zipair, the low -cost Japanese airline with headquarters in Narita, Tokyo.

“With Starlink, Airbaltic will offer free, high -speed Internet, low latency and without interruptions from the moment of shipment to landing, which will allow passengers to watch videos in streamingwork remotely and stay connected without logging or making additional configurations, “says the note of the riga -based airline. Starlink, which has more than 7,000 satellites in low orbit latency when using satellites more than 65 times closer than the position of traditional geostationary satellites. Experience similar to home, in which passengers can do activities not available during the flight: from online games to the use of virtual private networks and other activities of great bandwidth.

The XB-1 supersonic plane of the Boom company first broke the sound barrier for the first time The aircraft has managed to fly faster than the sound since the concorde stopped flying in the early 2000s, with a speed of Mach 1,222. The feat could reopen the path to supersonic flights.

Airbaltic, at the forefront of high technology

Airbaltic is the main airline of Baltic countries and one of the fastest growing in Europe. It is a hybrid company that takes advantage of both traditional and low -cost network airlines. Through a network of more than 130 routes from Riga, Tallin, Vilnius, Tampere and Gran Canaria, Airbaltic Connecta Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with more than 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Caucasus. Founded in 1995, it has one of the youngest fleets in Europe, with 50 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and uses more than 2,800 professionals. In 2024, he won the Pros AI Innovator Award for its use of artificial intelligence to achieve transformative results and optimize operations.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.