Ryanair passengers slept on cots at French airport due to storm

Passengers of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair were forced to sleep on cots at a French airport, where their flight was redirected due to storm Isha. The publication reports this Daily Mail.

According to the tabloid, the storm over the UK caused widespread flight cancellations and delays. And many planes bound for the United Kingdom and Ireland were diverted to alternate airfields in mainland Europe. Thus, a flight from Manchester to Dublin was redirected to Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport. A plane flew there from the Portuguese city of Faro.

One of the passengers posted a photo on social networks in which people were sleeping on cots right in the terminal, covered with foil blankets, because they were not provided with a hotel. “Absolutely disgraceful,” he wrote.

Related materials:

Another passenger, who was stranded in Paris by a flight disruption with his mother, complained that they didn't even have enough folding beds. The companions waited out the bad weather right on metal chairs. “It was cold, we didn’t get enough sleep. They handed out bottles of water at the airport, but my mother and I had to split one between us,” the man said.

Due to Storm Isha, at least 30 thousand people in the north of England and Scotland and another 40 thousand in Northern Ireland were left without power. It is known that after him a hurricane called “Jocelyn” will come to the country.