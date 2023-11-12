Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Passengers on a cruise ship are woken up by rushing water. Rooms and hallways are under water. A woman is secretly filming.

Kassel – It seemed to be a night like any other. But suddenly the passengers on the Carnival Radiance cruise ship were woken from their sleep by rushing water. Passengers filmed the masses of water in their cabins and in the aisle of the Carnival Cruise Line ship and shared videos of it online. The incident took place on October 17th and is gaining more and more attention on social media.

Guests on cruise ships are woken up at night by masses of water

A passenger filmed the masses of water on the cruise ship off the California coast and posted two videos on TikTok. She writes over a video: “At 2 a.m. we were woken up by water streaming from the ceiling into our room.” In the video you can see her and another woman standing in their cabin with their feet in the water. As they leave the room, the full extent becomes apparent. Outside the cabin, water also flows into the corridor. New York has also recently been fighting against large amounts of water in the city.

The woman reports that security asked guests not to take video recordings. Nevertheless, the woman managed to secretly film the situation – “it was absolutely terrifying,” is how she describes the situation. “It took four hours and no one came and talked to us, I’m so angry.” The passenger waits in vain for a response from the operator: “I’m still waiting for the company to contact us.”

“Our children are traumatized”: Passengers report masses of water on the cruise ship

In a second video you can see how the ship’s crew is making massive efforts to remove the water from the passage and prevent further flooding. Other passengers also commented after the incident The West reported. One man said: “We had almost half a meter of standing water in the cabin. It destroyed everything.” The man describes the horror: “That was our first cruise, our children are traumatized and will never want to go on another one again.” Recently, there was also a shocking incident in which a crew member fell overboard a cruise ship.

The shipping company commented on the online portal Unilad. Accordingly, the water was not sea water, but rather a burst pipe on the ship. This was fixed and the area was cleaned.

