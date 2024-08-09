62 people died after the crash of Voepass flight 2283 in Vinhedo (SP) this Friday (9.Aug)

Passengers who were supposed to board Voepass flight 2283 (formerly Passaredo) missed boarding due to confusing airlines. The aircraft crashed this Friday (August 9, 2024) in Vinhedo in the interior of São Paulo, with 61 people on board (57 passengers and 4 crew members). There are no survivors.

THE TV Globoone of the passengers who missed the flight said that about 10 people were unable to board the flight, which left from Cascavel Regional Airport, in Paraná. According to him, the group confused the boarding with that of Latam (company that also sells Voepass flights).

Another passenger who also confused the airlines and missed his flight said he argued with an employee to try to board the plane.

“I arrived here at 9:40 a.m., Latam was closed, I waited to see if it would open, but there was no one at the counter. I waited and the microphone didn’t say anything. When it was 10:41 a.m., I argued with him [funcionário]he saved my life. He did his job”the man told Globo.

Watch the moment the Voepass plane crashes (58s):

Here is the full text of the Voepass note published at 3:41 pm this Friday (9th August):

“VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas informs the occurrence of an accident involving flight 2283 – PS – VPB plane, this Friday, August 9, in the region of Vinhedo/SP. The aircraft took off from Cascavel/PR bound for Guarulhos Airport, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

VOEPASS has taken all measures to support those involved. There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board.

The Company is providing information to all its passengers, family members and employees via telephone at 0800 9419712, available 24 hours a day.

VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas informs that the aircraft PS-VPB, ATR-72, of flight 2283, took off from CAC without any operational restrictions, with all its systems ready to carry out the flight.”