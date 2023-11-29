Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Passengers experience a big moment of shock. Out of nowhere, a man tears open the emergency exit door and flees over the wing of the plane.

New Orleans – The incident occurred on Sunday evening (November 26th) at the airport in New Orleans, Louisiana. The plane from the low-cost airline Southwest Airlines was originally on its way to Atlanta. However, he got there quite late.

Plane cannot take off: man escapes via emergency exit – “Terrible fear”

Like that Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on the short message service X (formerly Twitter), the man had suddenly opened the emergency exit door of an airplane. This had not yet started moving at this point and was still at the gate. According to police reports, the 38-year-old still jumped over the wing of the plane to the ground.

An eyewitness told the broadcaster that an argument had previously broken out between two people on board CNN. Suddenly a person ripped the emergency exit door from its anchorage and fled the plane. “I was terribly afraid,” said the man who filmed the incident on his cell phone.

Passengers assume the worst: Man escapes from plane via emergency exit door

Videos of this are now circulating on social media. It can be seen that panic breaks out among the fellow travelers. They frantically try to get off the plane. “Just go,” the flight crew can be heard shouting in one of the videos. The passengers returned to the terminal via the passenger bridge. To a An emergency in the sky also occurred over Fritzlar.

Those present apparently assumed the worst. The man fled the plane “as if he had left a bomb or something,” the eyewitness said in the video. A short time later the all-clear was given. The ground staff managed to catch the man. Nobody got hurt.

Man suddenly escapes from plane through emergency exit: Police comment on the cause

However, there does not appear to be any criminal intent behind the incident. When the emergency services arrived, the man from Atlanta was confused and “did not fully perceive his surroundings,” police reported. He was eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It later became known that the fleeing passenger had neither left anything on the plane nor was he in possession of a weapon. The police assumed it was a psychological emergency. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man has not yet faced any criminal charges. However, the further investigation has now been handed over to the federal authorities.

Shocking incident on a plane: airline speaks out

The airline thanked “flight and ground crew for their quick actions” and apologized to passengers for the inconvenience, a Southwest Airlines spokesman said CNN. After a two-hour delay, the flight finally took off. But in a different machine.

