The flight home to Manchester was diverted after sudden turbulence in order to treat the injured. The onward journey was delayed for a few days.

Bermuda – Flight MLT1975, operated by Maleth Aero, was scheduled to fly from Barbados to Manchester on December 23rd. The passengers, freshly returned from a Caribbean cruise, were on their way home. The flight was supposed to land after about seven hours, but two and a half hours after takeoff, the plane encountered turbulence and was forced to land. Scientists attribute the higher incidence of turbulence to climate change.

Inexplicable turbulence – passengers slightly injured

The Airbus A300-200 suddenly descended twice without warning for a few seconds at an altitude of 11,500 meters. The plane was shaken violently and, according to passengers, the lighting on board failed. A passenger reported to the Manchester Evening News: “Suddenly the plane just fell. There was a lot of screaming, the lights were flickering.” She compared the falling plane to a rollercoaster ride: “It lifted me out of my seat.”

The pilots decided to land in Bermuda to receive medical care for the injured. Nine of them were able to leave the hospital on the same day and were accommodated in hotels. The other passengers also only suffered minor injuries.

Passengers stranded in Bermuda over the Christmas holidays

“I know it's unexpected, but our flights keep getting changed and we don't really know what's happening,” said a traveler now stuck in Bermuda over Christmas. “Of course this is not what we wanted for our guests, but we are working around the clock with the airline and the hotels to ensure that guests are taken care of,” explains a spokeswoman for the cruise company P&O.

The reasons for the incident are still unclear. According to the pilot, there was no visible storm and the turbulence occurred unexpectedly. The aircraft was checked for possible damage before it began its return journey. On December 27th, the passengers died, according to an update from The Aviation Herald arrived back in Manchester with a replacement plane. An American Airlines flight was also turbulent. The flight attendants had to keep an opening door closed.

