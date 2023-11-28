Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

A three-year cruise was canceled. Some passengers had even sold almost all of their possessions for the trip. They are now plagued by existential fears.

Istanbul – They wanted to go with one for three years Cruise ship travel the world. Now this dream has shattered for over 100 passengers. After weeks of silence from customers, Life at Sea Cruises had to cancel the trip. It had a length of 1095 days cruise was promoted, during which over 375 ports and 135 countries were to be visited.

The reason for the cancellation was a missing ship. The company had actually planned to buy the AIDAaura for the project. These are about a ship that will be discontinued by AIDA Cruises in the summer of 2023. Ultimately, the management had to admit that they could not afford the investment.

Canceled cruise: passengers gave up their lives

Passengers should be reimbursed for all costs incurred. Some of these involve extremely large sums of money. Focus.de reports that the cheapest cabins cost around $30,000 (around €28,000) per year.

The cruise was originally scheduled to begin in Istanbul on November 1st. However, shortly before the start of the trip, the departure date and place of departure were postponed several times. Most recently it was said that the trip would start from Amsterdam on November 30th. On Friday (November 17th), Life at Sea Cruises finally capitulated: the cruise cannot take place.

A catastrophe for the passengers: many of them are currently in Istanbul because they had traveled there before the original departure date. Some of them no longer have the opportunity to return home: they sold their house and other possessions before the cruise. Retiree Sharon Lane even sold almost everything she owned to afford the high price of the cruise. She had hoped the trip would give her a fresh start. Meanwhile Another cruise vacationer recently experienced dramatic scenes on board a ship.

Disappointed cruise passengers have to wait months for refunds

A customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said opposite CNN: “There are a lot of people who don’t know where to go, and some need their refund to find somewhere to go – that’s not good.”

Most passengers will probably have to wait several months before they get their money back. The company responsible had announced that it would make the repayment in monthly installments. In addition, it had offered to cover the costs of accommodation and flights home for passengers stuck in Istanbul until December 1st. However, for people who had given up their homes, like Sharon Lane, this is of little help.

At the beginning of November, a passenger almost drowned on a vacation cruise, but was saved thanks to the captain's quick actions. In contrast, a woman had to endure a lifetime ban from cruising – because of a piece of luggage.