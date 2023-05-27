In a startling incident that occurred during a flight recent, a woman she decided to go to extreme measures to ensure that she traveled completely alone, isolating herself from the crew and other passengers.

The protagonist of this unusual story bought three seats on the plane with the aim of avoiding any type of company during your trip.

Once on board, the woman he unfolded a roll of plastic and began to install it around the three seats that he had acquired. Her intention was to create a kind of first-class capsule to keep herself apart from the rest of the passengers.

This behavior caught the attention of the other travelers who began to record the unusual situation.

In this particular case, the woman ignored the established rules and caused discomfort among the other passengers. Though her intention might have been create a makeshift first class cabinhis action was not allowed by the crew in charge of maintaining order on the flight.

Faced with this situation, the airline staff went to ask him to remove the plastic and get off the plane.