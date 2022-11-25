A man that I was on board the cruise Carnival Valor bound for the island of Cozumel to the east of Mexico was reported missing last wednesday by his sister, who assured that around 11 pm on Tuesday he was drinking at the barwent to the bathroom, and was never heard from again, according to CNN.

the labors of search and rescue, that began the day after the disappearance, gave results, because the man was found in the water and rescued this Thursday. According to the United States Coast Guard, the tourist was responding and was quickly assisted by emergency personnel.

The Coast Guard also added that, since the request for help by the cruise ship, made at 2:30 on Thursday, they would have begun the search with several air and sea crews, said Phillip Vander Weit, Coast Guard lieutenant.

The man was identified by another boat, while the Coast Guardafter the alert, they sent a helicopter to effect his rescue.

The cruise ship had retraced its route to support search and rescue efforts. Passengers assured that they were informed that arrival at their destination in Cozumel would be delayed. However, they did not explain the reason for the delay until they found the man. Who, apparently, would have thrown himself into the water.

The cruise returned to take its course with the passenger safe and sound, after “saving himself by a miracle,” according to authorities.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

