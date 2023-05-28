The South Korean man who became world news on Friday because he opened the door during a scheduled flight has explained why he did that. He faces ten years in prison for violating the aviation law.

In a police interrogation, the 33-year-old suspect, whose last name is Lee, indicated that he had trouble breathing. He wanted to get out as quickly as possible and therefore opened the airplane door before the plane had landed.

Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries. Asiana Airlines domestic scheduled flight was landing at Daegu. There were two hundred people on board. The victims say that air was blown in very hard when the emergency door opened. The panic was great. Some say they have had severe pain in their ears. A video of the incident went viral.

Air pressure

Due to the air pressure, it should not be possible to open a door during flight. Asiana Airlines thinks it succeeded here because the landing had already started. According to the transport ministry, the plane was flying at an altitude of 213 meters when the man pulled the handle. The suspect was officially arrested on Sunday. He is suspected of violating the aviation law. It states that passengers are not allowed to touch the aircraft door, emergency door and other equipment. See also Corn harvest reaches 94% of areas in Mato Grosso, says Imea - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Watch what fellow passengers filmed here. Text continues below the video.

Daegu police said they could allow 20 days to investigate before Lee could be charged. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

A lot of stress

According to the police, the suspect has now given an explanation for his bizarre action. He would have been under a lot of stress because he was recently fired. “I wanted to get out as soon as possible,” he later told officers. Lee felt he was choking, so he pulled the emergency door handle. His seat was right there.

As a precautionary measure, Asiana Airlines will leave the rows next to the emergency exit empty for the time being. So there are a few fewer seats available per flight.

Joris Melkert, assistant professor of Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft, explains how this could have happened.