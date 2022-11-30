In 2022, the range of passenger vans is not exactly clear. We try to bring some order to the chaos.

The MPV is as good as dead. The days of cars like the Volkswagen Touran and the Opel Zafira are definitely over. The models that have replaced these cars are all crossovers. Although they look less good, they are also less practical.

If you still want an old-fashioned sea of ​​​​space, you should look at passenger vans. There is plenty of choice in that segment, but then you have to love electric. A large part of the passenger vans in our country are only available electrically.

In addition, the offer is larger than it seems. As you know, there is nowhere as much badge engineering as with vans. The collaborations also change regularly, so you sometimes don’t know what belongs to what.

What does the offer look like at the moment? We are going to list it all in this complete overview of passenger vans that will be available in 2022. Since we are talking about vans for private individuals, all prices simply include VAT and bpm.

All passenger vans from 2022: these are them

Citroën ë-Berlingo/Opel Combo-e Life/Peugeot e-Rifter/Toyota Proace City Verso (Electric)

From €38,715

We start in the ‘ludospace’ segment, which is actually closest to the MPV. You have much more interior space than in a passenger car, but you don’t immediately drive around in a huge colossus.

To begin with, we immediately kill four birds with one stone, with the Stellantis quadruplets. It consists of the Citroën ë-Berlingo, the Opel Combo-e Life, the Peugeot e-Rifter and the Toyota Proace City Verso. Actually it is a quintuplet, because there is also the Fiat Doblo. The passenger car version is only not available in the Netherlands.

As you can deduce from the large amount of e’s, these vans are all electric. They all have 136 hp and a 50 kWh battery with a WLTP range of 275 to 285 km. If you find that too little, you must have the Toyota Proace City. That is the only one of the bunch that is still available with a combustion engine, a 1.2 petrol engine with 110 hp to be precise.

Mercedes Citan Tourer

From €36,592

There is currently only one alternative for Stellantis’ compact passenger vans. That’s the Mercedes Citan Tourer. Like the previous Citan, it is based on the Renault Kangoo, but it is not (yet) available as a passenger van. Neither does the Nissan Townstar, which completes the triplets.

With the Citan Tourer you can choose from different combustion engines: petrol engines with 103 or 110 hp and diesels with 95 or 116 hp. A third row of seats is not possible, so you have to see the Citan Tourer as a very spacious five-seater car.

Mercedes also has a more luxurious version of the Citan Tourer in the form of the T-class. It will not come to the Netherlands, but the electric version will. It will be called EQT and was unveiled last year as EQT Concept. Still waiting for the production version.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

From €69,990

The most talked about passenger van of this year is undoubtedly the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. After having countless concept cars Volkswagen finally dared to put a retro van into production. This is in size between the Caddy and the Transporter.

The ID. Buzz can currently accommodate up to five people, but a seven-seater version is also in the pipeline. In terms of electrical capacities, the ID. Buzz beats all other vans, with a WLTP range of 413 km and a fast charging capacity of 170 kW. And the ID. Buzz is of course also a lot hipper.

Citroën ë-Jumpy Combi/Citroën ë-Spacetourer/Fiat e-Scudo Combi/Opel Vivaro-e Combi/Opel Zafira-e Life/Peugeot e-Expert Combi/Peugeot e-Traveller/Toyota Proace Verso Electric

From €48,353

If we look at the segment of the larger passenger buses, we again end up with a whole mountain of Stellantis vans. The Citroën Jumpy, Fiat Scudo, Opel Vivaro, Peugeot Expert and Toyota Proace are all supplied as a passenger van.

To make it even more complicated, there is also a luxury version of various models, which has a different name. These are the Citroën Spacetourer, Opel Zafira Life and Peugeot Traveler. This brings the total to eight different passenger vans, all of which are technically identical.

All these vans have an ‘e’ before or after the name and are only available from us as an EV. You can choose from two different battery packs. With a 50 kWh battery pack you have a range of 230 km and with the 75 kWh battery pack you can add another 100 km. The power is in all cases 136 hp.

With these vans you can transport eight or nine people, something that is no longer possible with one car these days. At least not in a legal way.

Volkswagen Caravelle/Multivan (T6)

From €44,194 (Caravelle)

You can no longer go to Stellantis for a passenger bus with an old-fashioned petrol engine, but you can still go to Volkswagen. Based on the Transporter, there is the Caravelle and the more dressed up Multivan. There is now a new Multivan (we’ll get to that in a moment), but the old Multivan can also be ordered at the moment.

The Multivan is only available as a 2.0 TDI with 204 hp, with the Caravelle you can choose from 110 hp, 150 hp or 204 hp. In both cases you have a 2-2-3 setup. So you can lose seven people in these Transporter derivatives.

Mercedes eVito Tourer/V-Class/EQV

From €76,623 (eVito)

There are no less than three passenger vans based on the Mercedes Vito. First of all, there is the eVito Tourer. That is the passenger version of the electric eVito. In addition, there is the luxury V-class, which was previously known as Viano. There is also an electric version of this: the EQV.

The eVito and EQV practically reach the same distance (about 360 km in the WLTP), because they both have a 100 kWh battery. The EQV is smoother, with an output of 204 hp instead of 150 hp. With the V-class it is still just diesels, with various engine variants. In this Mercedesbuses can accommodate eight or nine people, depending on the configuration.

Volkswagen Multivan (T7)

From €54,910

Last but not least, there is the new Volkswagen Multivan. Where the Multivan used to be the passenger version of the Transporter, it is now a completely stand-alone model. This makes it more MPV and less van. The new Multivan is also simply on the MQB Evo platform.

The basis of this passenger bus is therefore a lot more modern than that of its predecessor. You can also see that in the motorisation. The Multivan is a real plug-in hybrid, with a 13 kWh battery. The Multivan is even bigger than the T6, so you really have a lot of space.

