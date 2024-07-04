A minibus accident in the Águilas Expansion colony, in the Alvaro Obregon Mayor’s Office of Mexico Cityleft at least 10 people injured the morning of Thursday, July 4th.

The public transport vehicle hit a tree, according to initial reports. Although passengers claim “I was running around”.

The minibus driver said he lost control of the vehicle due to a failure in the braking system. However, several passengers said the incident was not an isolated one and accused the driver of competing with another minibus for passengers.

These versions, which Foro TV had access to, generated outrage among users, who point to the driver’s negligence as the main cause of the accident.

Following the crash, confrontations broke out between passengers and the driver. Angry passengers blamed the driver for his reckless behaviour behind the wheel, which resulted in injuries to several occupants of the vehicle.

The situation required the intervention of the authorities to calm the situation and avoid further conflict. Members of the Rescue and Medical Emergency Squad (ERUM) arrived at the scene of the accident to treat the injured.

Fortunately, none of the injured suffered serious injuries that required transfer to a hospital. Emergency services provided medical attention on site, allowing those affected to continue with their activities after being evaluated.