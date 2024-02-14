Passenger truck falls into BARRANCO in Puebla; there are 22 injured

Puebla.- This afternoon in Pueblaa passenger bus suffered a serious rollover in it municipality of Tepexi de Rodríguezto the south of the entity, leaving a balance of 22 injured.

He accidentwhich took place this Tuesday afternoon at the La Colorada-Ixcaquixtla state highway tested the response capacity of the emergency services local.

The 22 injuredvictims of this rollover, were quickly catered by rescue teams and transferred to different hospitals from the area to receive the necessary medical attention.

Despite the seriousness of the accident, the General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State has confirmed that, fortunately, no deaths were reported at the scene.

However, the health status of the injured is still a cause for concern and they are under strict supervision.

The response operation to this tragic event included the participation of ambulances from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), as well as emergency units from the municipalities of Tepexi and Molcaxac, who worked hard to provide first aid and ensure the transfer. of those affected to hospital centers.

The Tepexi de Rodríguez City Council, providing details about the incident, indicated that the bus overturned near the entrance to the Santo Domingo neighborhood.

The vehicle, belonging to a public transport line, became the center of a scene of chaos and concern for residents and families of those affected, as well as for regular travelers on this route.