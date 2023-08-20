A passenger on a flight from Vladivostok tried to carry an F-1 grenade on board the plane

A passenger on a flight Vladivostok – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky tried to carry a grenade on board the plane. Writes about it RIA News with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

According to him, a man who wanted to board the aircraft with an F-1 grenade was detained at the entrance to the airport. “He didn’t have time to fly out of Vladivostok, because the screening control and the police worked quickly,” the source emphasized. The incident is under investigation.

The source indicated that the grenade was sent for research, and the intruder was handed over to the military.

Earlier, at the Melbourne airport, a pensioner tried to smuggle heroin into the plane and was caught by the police. During a check at an Australian airport, scanners revealed a white substance in his luggage.