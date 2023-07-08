Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/08/2023 – 1:45 pm

Share



On Tuesday, the 4th, the court ordered the São Paulo Metro and the company ViaQuatro, the concessionaire that manages the 4-Yellow line of the capital’s subway, to jointly pay R$50,000 to a passenger who was trampled on during a riot in the city. connection between Consolação and Paulista stations, in the central region of São Paulo. The issue occurred on March 14, 2019.

At the time, a noise caused by a wheelchair that got stuck on an escalator was mistaken for gunshots, and passengers ran desperately in an attempt to escape the alleged shots. In addition to the injured, nine people had to be treated with signs of a nervous breakdown.

The victim fell and was trampled. In the lawsuit, she claimed to have suffered spinal injuries and needed surgeries. Due to the injuries, temporary removal from her duties and the situation she was experiencing, she asked for compensation for physical damage of at least R$80,000 and compensation for moral damage of at least R$50,000.

ViaQuatro and Metrô stated that the fact was unrelated to their activities, having been caused by third parties. They also said that both acted to minimize the damage, including helping the victim.

Justice understood that it is the duty of the transport service provider to guarantee the safety of users from the moment they enter the boarding station, when passing through the turnstile. “What happens to you from then on is the responsibility of the transporter, unless the event is in fact exclusive to a third party, outside the transport. Evidently, however, in the concept of a third party outside the transport, it is not conceived that the movement of passengers intending to board is included, especially at peak times, as it happened in the species, notoriously chaotic, with inexorable competition of responsibility for omission of the concessionaires responsible for public transport”, states the sentence.

“This is because this movement and the deleterious consequences that flow from it repeatedly, with serious repercussions in the sphere of consumers, embody a typical hypothesis of an internal fortuitous event, inherent to the risk of the carrier’s activity – more precisely, its poor organization -, which for obvious reasons it is not given to him to steal”, adds the decision.

Despite recognizing that the victim faced health problems because of the episode, the court only condemned the companies to pay moral damages. This is because the victim did not suffer permanent sequelae or aesthetic damage that would prevent him from following his routine.

For now, neither company has announced whether it will appeal, which is permitted by law. In a note, ViaQuatro stated that “the process is under judicial secrecy and that it is evaluating its consequences”.

The concessionaire also said that “the 2019 occurrence was triggered by an unidentified third party and not by a service failure” and that it “promptly activated all possible resources to restore order at the site and provide first aid to the victims”.

Metrô, on the other hand, stated that it “became aware of the sentence and is analyzing its content”.























