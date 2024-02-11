10 passenger trains stopped in the Rostov region due to bad weather

In the Rostov region, ten long-distance passenger trains stopped due to sleet and freezing rain. Reports the consequences of bad weather RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Transport of the region.

It is clarified that on Sunday, February 11, a commuter train traveling on the Likhaya – Rostov route was canceled, and seven more trains were delayed for several hours. These include Moscow – Adler, Perm – Novorossiysk, St. Petersburg – Novorossiysk, Samara – Adler, Moscow – Anapa, Moscow – Adler, Moscow – Novorossiysk, Novorossiysk – Moscow, Moscow – Simferopol, Rostov – Volgograd.

According to the ministry, passengers whose flights were delayed by four hours or more were provided with additional meals.

Previously, a similar situation occurred in Tatarstan due to snowfall. Among the trains stuck due to bad weather were the trains Moscow – Kazan (more than three hours), Kazan – Novy Urengoy (two hours), Izhevsk – Moscow (two hours), Kazan – Yekaterinburg (two hours), Moscow – Yekaterinburg (two hours ), Kazan – Izhevsk (two hours).