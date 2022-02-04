Mexico.- The federal deputy of BrunetteMiguel Torruco Garza, who is also secretary of the Foreign Relations Commission in the Chamber of Deputies revealed the an ambitious named “Passenger train plan in Mexico for 2050”which seeks to bring this transport back to the Mexican people.

It was through social networks that Torruco Márquez revealed that the country is “Close to getting this done and returning passenger trains to Mexico.”

This publication was accompanied by a map that illustrates the railway networks that would be enabled for use in passenger transport, which will connect the entire Mexican territory, from Ensenada, Baja California, to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tweet of the deputy, Miguel Torruco Garza

According to what is shown on the map, this network of passenger trains by 2050, plans to connect 11 railway lines throughout the country. same that will join with the mega project of the Mayan Train that connects the tourist zone of the south of the country along more than 1,800 kilometers.

Read more: Back? Ken Salazar affirms that AMLO “is right” in proposing the electrical reform

The lines announced by the morenista deputy are the following: