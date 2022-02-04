Mexico.- The federal deputy of BrunetteMiguel Torruco Garza, who is also secretary of the Foreign Relations Commission in the Chamber of Deputies revealed the an ambitious named “Passenger train plan in Mexico for 2050”which seeks to bring this transport back to the Mexican people.
It was through social networks that Torruco Márquez revealed that the country is “Close to getting this done and returning passenger trains to Mexico.”
This publication was accompanied by a map that illustrates the railway networks that would be enabled for use in passenger transport, which will connect the entire Mexican territory, from Ensenada, Baja California, to the Yucatan Peninsula.
According to what is shown on the map, this network of passenger trains by 2050, plans to connect 11 railway lines throughout the country. same that will join with the mega project of the Mayan Train that connects the tourist zone of the south of the country along more than 1,800 kilometers.
The lines announced by the morenista deputy are the following:
- Pacific Train with an extension of 4,700 kilometers
- El Chepe with an extension of 673 kilometers.
- The Occidental with an extension of 2,250 kilometers
- Eastern Train with an extension of 2,000 kilometers.
- Transversal Train with an extension of 1,200 kilometers.
- Gulf Train with an extension of 1,650 kilometers.
- Tren del Bajío with an extension of 1,500 kilometers.
- Train of the Center with an extension of 1,300 kilometers.
- Isthmus Train with an extension of 300 kilometers.
- Oaxaca Train with an extension of 750 kilometers.
- Mayan Train with an extension of 1,800 kilometers.
