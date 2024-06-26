Mash: Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train derails in Komi

Passenger train Vorkuta-Novorossiysk derailed near Inta in the Komi Republic. The incident in the Russian region became known Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, from five to seven cars are lying on the ground. The embankment was washed away by water, which could have led to the incident.

As Mash found out, the number of victims has not yet been disclosed. Local media noted that nine train cars overturned 10 minutes from Inta station.

The republican authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

It was previously reported that freight train cars derailed in the Volgograd region. A major fire broke out at the scene of the incident, which took rescuers about two hours to extinguish.