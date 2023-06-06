In May 2023, passenger traffic on the Moscow Railway (MZhD) increased by 4.5% compared to 2022. On Monday, June 5, it was reported on site MZD.

Thus, the transportation of passengers on the Moscow Railway increased to 63.2 million people. The company noted that of these, about 61 million people were sent in suburban traffic, 2.3 million people in long-distance traffic, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

In total, from January to May of this year, 304.7 million passengers were sent to the Moscow Railway, of which 294.7 million were in suburban traffic, and about 10 million people were on long-distance routes, the channel notes. “360”.

On June 2, the head of the Moscow Construction Department, Rafik Zagrutdinov, announced the opening of two pedestrian crossings under the MCD-2 tracks in the Tsaritsyno district in the south of the city on Yerevanskaya and Medikov streets. As writes NSNthe need for such facilities has increased with the introduction of the MCD with heavy commuter train traffic.

In May, it was reported that more than 20 MCD-3 and MCD-4 stations would be equipped in the Moscow Region in 2023. In total, this year it is planned to equip 24 stations of the MCD-3 and MCD-4 routes.

In March, it was reported that four fleets of train equipment would be built at MCD-3 and MCD-4 in the Moscow Region. They are being built at large stations in radial directions to serve the growing fleet of rolling stock, writes RT. There will be infrastructure facilities for auxiliary and engineering purposes, as well as administrative buildings.