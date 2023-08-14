The company, which is controlled by the government, said on Monday that the number of passengers traveling through Spanish airports in July rose 10 percent year-on-year to 29.7 million.

The airports operated by Aina handled 159.2 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, an increase of 21 percent over 2022 and 1.2 percent over 2019.

Leisure travel has rebounded this year due to travelers from colder weather countries, exhausted by the pandemic, to southern Europe despite higher temperatures and higher hotel and flight prices.

According to the International Air Transport Association, travel levels this year are about 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.