In January, the passenger traffic of Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo – decreased by 45.4% compared to the same period last year, to 3.9 million people. Reported on February 19 on the site Federal Air Transport Agency.

On international routes, the number of passengers fell by 83.8%, to 544.6 thousand people, on domestic routes – by 10.8%, to 3.3 million.

In January, Sheremetyevo Airport reduced traffic by 60.3% – to 1.3 million, Domodedovo – by 30.6%, to 1.5 million, Vnukovo – by 33.8%, to 1 million passengers.

On February 11, the Federal Air Transport Agency also reported a decrease in passenger traffic in the first month of 2021. According to the ministry, 5.5 million people used the services of airlines in January. Aeroflot’s traffic fell 60%. S7 Airlines carried 1.91 million passengers. This figure is 13% less than the volumes recorded for the same period last year. 928 thousand passengers used Pobeda’s services, the airline’s traffic remained at the January 2020 level.

Regular and charter flights were suspended by Russia in March due to the coronavirus situation. Later, restrictions on air traffic with a number of states were gradually removed.