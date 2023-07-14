Home page World

From: Romina Kunze and Nadja Austel

The arrested man is said to have grabbed a flight attendant on the buttocks on the flight to Mallorca. (symbol photo) © Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/IMAGO/symbol picture

The man was on the plane to Mallorca with his family. But his wife and children did not stop him from his abusive behavior.

La Palma – At the airport of Palma de Mallorca, a passenger was already expected upon arrival. However, not from a friendly guide, but from the Guardia Civil, Spain’s civil police. The reason for the unpleasant reception committee was his own behavior towards the crew on the plane.

The incident occurred on a flight last Saturday (July 8) to Palma de Mallorca, according to the Civil Guard Mallorca Magazine announced. The Greek national tourist was on board the plane with his family. Apparently that didn’t stop the family man from following the flight attendant. The allegation: The passenger is said to have made sexual gestures and advances towards her several times. After all, he is said to have grabbed her butt without her consent.

From the plane to the cell: Mallorca vacationers arrested for sexual harassment

The woman then immediately requested officers from the Guardia Civil in Palma de Mallorca. After the plane arrived at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma, they arrested the man as he was disembarking – as the alleged perpetrator of a case of sexual harassment.

Stricter sexual criminal law has been in force in Mallorca since 2022: such as the Majorca newspaper reported, since then, according to the principle “Only yes is yes”, verbal consent has been required for all actions that could violate a person’s sexual freedom or their privacy. This included those who “create an objectively degrading, hostile or intimidating situation for the victim”.

In other words, touching or remarking without a prior express “yes” consent could constitute criminal harassment. According to the Majorca newspaper This can be punished with a fine, community service or house arrest. In some particularly bad cases, with imprisonment.

Arrest instead of vacation: Passenger molests stewardess – assaults and criminal offenses are not uncommon

According to the local media, the reason for the tougher action against abusive behavior in Mallorca is the increasing number of gang rapes. In this context, Spain’s Equal Opportunities Minister Irene Montero spoke of a “rape culture” and “sexual terror”. Up to 15 years in prison could be imposed if convicted.

