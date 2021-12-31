The drunk passenger, who was suspended from the flight, decided to take out the insult on the policeman and attacked him with fists. About it informs Fox News.

It is noted that the man, while intoxicated, tried to fly on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York (USA). Noticing the passenger’s inappropriate behavior – the American insulted fellow passengers at the gate – the carrier’s employees called the police.

Law enforcement officers took the rowdy out of the terminal and returned his identity card. The passenger did not agree with the actions of the police, accusing them of a disrupted flight, after which he flew into a rage and punched one of the police officers in the chest.

After the man was arrested and taken to the police station. He is accused of beating a representative of the law and of being intoxicated in a public place.

Earlier in December, a drunken Russian pounded his fellow passengers on the plane with his fists and was caught on video. The man first hit the woman sitting in front, and then attacked her companion.