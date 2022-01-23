Home page politics

divide

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol © Lex Van Lieshout / dpa

A passenger survived around 11 hours in a plane’s landing gear bay.

Amsterdam – The man was discovered by police officers in a plane coming from South Africa at Amsterdam Airport, a spokeswoman for the Dutch police said on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“It’s quite remarkable that the man is still alive,” the spokeswoman said. The average flight time between Johannesburg and Amsterdam is eleven hours.

gt/yb