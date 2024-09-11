Home World

Julia Hanigk

A cruise ship collides with an iceberg, reminiscent of the Titanic. A passenger captures the moment on TikTok.

Alaska – A trip around the world on a cruise ship is a dream for many. An elderly couple recently decided to start a new life on the high seas and live on a cruise ship. Despite the giants’ poor environmental impact, the prospect of relaxation and the occasional sighting of whales or dolphins is tempting. But if things go badly, the view through the porthole may reveal an iceberg on a collision course with your own ship.

Cruise ship hits iceberg: TikToker captures “Titanic moment”

Such an incident recently occurred on the cruise ship “Carnival Spirit”. A passenger named Brittany shared on the social media platform TikTok a video that she had recorded on board. The ship was on a trip in Alaska (USA), more precisely in the Tracy Arm Fjord. This fjord is known for its steep, narrow and up to 1000 meter high cliffs, glaciers and waterfalls. Parts of the fjord are also covered in ice.

On September 5, Brittany filmed from the starboard side how the Carnival Cruise Line ship collided with a piece of drifting ice. The incident reminded the 2,610 passengers of a real “Titanic moment”. Brittany commented on the video with the words: “When your ship hits a small iceberg”. The video was accompanied by a song from the film “Titanic”.

“Having a lot of fun”: Users are worried – but the all-clear can be given quickly

The video attracted numerous comments from users who were impressed by the situation. One comment read: “Titanic 2 looks great.” Another user tried to put the situation into perspective: “It’s a floating piece of ice, it’s not that bad.” However, another expressed concern: “Small iceberg? The main part of an iceberg is underwater!” Another person simply commented: “I hope you’re having fun!” To which Brittany replied: “I hope it happens to my boat! I’m having a blast!”

Shortly afterwards, however, the all-clear was given. In her video, Brittany showed how a smaller ship was inspecting the hull of the cruise ship for possible damage. She wrote: “Don’t worry, they sent someone to see if there was any damage.” Apparently the incident ended well, because the next picture shows Brittany raising both arms in the air and writing: “Everything is fine!” Another TikToker recently complained about the cruise he was given as a gift online – he didn’t like the light on the first day.

After iceberg encounter: This is what the shipping company says

According to information from rtl.de Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that the ship had suffered only minimal damage. The company stressed that the passengers were never in danger and that the situation was “unnecessarily dramatized” on social media. “An investigation showed that the ship’s hull had not been damaged and the ship continued its week-long Alaska cruise. Its next stop was in Skagway on Friday,” it said. It was also pointed out that the cruise ships that sail this passage are appropriately equipped. If there is a risk of collision, the routes would be adjusted.

The Titanic itself sank in April 1912 – and is in an increasingly poor condition. The wreck is increasingly falling apart. A recent trip to the Titanic ended in disaster – the submarine imploded. (jh)