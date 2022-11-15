Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Passenger sexually assaulted a stewardess in the middle of a flight

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in World
The man will be tried by a French court in December.

The 66-year-old detainee was very drunk at the time he sexually harassed the young woman.

A French court will judge in december To A British, 66 years old, accused of having sexually assaulted a stewardess during a plane ride, forcing the flight path to be changed, police and prosecutors reported.

Also read: Two buildings collapse in France and leave a person dead.

after a request from the captain, the plane changed course

On Saturday morning, “after a request from the captain, the plane changed course towards the airport of Nantes (western France),” the French border police told AFP on Tuesday.

The flight had departed from Leeds, in the north of England, and was destined for Alicante, in the southeast of Spain. The passenger, who recognized the sexual assault committed against the stewardess, He was held at the police station and the victim reported him, the same source said.

The suspect, a retired man from the United Kingdom“is under judicial control pending his appearance before the correctional court on December 13,” reported the Nantes prosecutor’s office.

is under judicial control

When the defendant was detained by the security forces, “he was very alcoholic”, with levels of 2.2 grams of alcohol per liter of blood, explained the same source.

A flight between Manchester and Faro (Portugal) already had to change its trajectory in May after five drunken Englishmen disturbed other passengers.

THE TRADE (GDA)

