Due to the unruly behavior of a business class passenger on a flight from the American city of Houston to Amsterdam, a United Airlines plane had to make a stopover in Chicago. The passenger, who was reportedly furious that his first-choice meal was not available, has been ejected from the plane. The aircraft then flew on to Schiphol.
#Passenger #removed #flight #Amsterdam #anger #outburst #meal #choice
NATO Summit | Such is the agreement between Sweden and Turkey
Foreign countries|NATO SummitTurkey promised late on Monday evening to finalize Sweden's NATO membership. The countries agreed, among other things, on...
Leave a Reply