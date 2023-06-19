Former president appears smiling in recording recorded on Saturday (June 17); at the moment, he is applauded by the others present on the plane

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was filmed last Saturday (17.jun.2023) by a passenger, during a flight leaving Campinas, in São Paulo, bound for Brasília. “I’m with the best in the country here. Guys, a round of applause for our president. Look at the man heresays the man, when those present on the plane applaud Bolsonaro.

Watch the moment (26s):