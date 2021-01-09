A passenger plane, which took off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta and disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, crashed. On Saturday, January 9, reports RIA News with reference to the Xinhua news agency.

According to the agency, the plane fell into the water. It is noted that fragments and fragments of clothing have already been found at the site of the alleged crash. CNN Indonesia TV channel reports that the parts were found near one of the islands along the route of the flight. Local fishermen say they heard two explosions.

The exact number of people on board is not yet known, but there were more than 50. Xinhua names an estimated 62 people. Reuters writes that 56 of them, including 10 children, are passengers, and the remaining six are crew members. At the same time, there is evidence that there is at least one baby on board.

There is no information about the possible presence of Russians on board the aircraft yet, the Russian embassy said.

Flight SJ182 departed from Jakarta to Potianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province, at 14:37 local time. The flight was carried out by the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. Service data FlightRadar show that four minutes after the departure, the flight altitude in a matter of seconds has decreased by more than three thousand meters.

27 years the missing plane was operated

According to the portal, the Boeing 737-500 made its maiden flight in May 1994. This is an older model of the plane than the one that crashed off Jakarta in late 2018. Then, as a result of the crash of the Boeing 737 MAX of the Indonesian airline Lion Air, all 189 passengers and crew members were killed.