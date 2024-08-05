Frontier Airlines pilot arrested before flight for domestic violence

Frontier Airlines pilot arrested before flight on domestic violence charges. Video of him being escorted off plane in handcuffs in front of passengers published Fox Business edition.

It is specified that the incident occurred on Thursday, August 1, at the Houston airport, USA. 45-year-old Seymour Walker was taken into custody before the travelers boarded the plane. He had previously been put on the federal wanted list.

The airline said in a statement that the flight to Dallas had been cancelled. Passengers were offered a full refund or a new ticket on the carrier’s next available flight. They were also given a $100 voucher (about 8.5 thousand rubles) and overnight hotel accommodation.

In April, Japan Airlines canceled a flight after a pilot got drunk and caused a disturbance at a U.S. hotel, stranding 157 passengers from Dallas to Tokyo.