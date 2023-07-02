Two Royal Netherlands Air Force F16s had to take off for a short time on Sunday from Volkel Air Base for an interception of a commercial aircraft that failed to connect with air traffic control.

“The pilots of the passenger plane turned out to have set the wrong radio frequency. The aircraft had no technical problems,” said a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

The crew soon managed to establish the connection. When it appeared that the aircraft could continue the flight normally, the F16s returned to Volkel Air Base.

emergency

According to the spokesman, there is an incident every week on average and the fighter jets have to take to the air for an interception about ten times a year. “In most cases, it concerns incidents such as on this Sunday. But sometimes there is an emergency. For example, we once had to assist an aircraft with a broken altimeter when landing,” said the spokesman. See also Ibovespa retreats on the day, but ends 2022 in blue - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: