United Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Florida due to door

A United Airlines passenger plane made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida due to door problems. This is reported by Daily Mail.

It is clarified that the plane was traveling from Sarasota to Chicago. Half an hour after departure, the crew noticed that a light was burning above the door, indicating that it was open. The pilots decided to land in Tampa. Rescuers met the board there, and 120 passengers were evacuated.

The plane flew to Chicago after inspection.

Earlier, a passenger on an Alaska Airlines plane whose door came off during the flight described the flight as all hell breaking loose. He said that at first a strong bang was heard, after which the cabin was completely depressurized.