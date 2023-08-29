Passenger plane flying to Tokyo has engine failure

The passenger plane failed one of its two engines during the flight. Telegram channel writes about it Aviaincident.

An unforeseen situation occurred with an aircraft flying from Okinawa to Tokyo. As a result, the airliner had to make an emergency landing at Chubu International Airport in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi.

It is noted that the plane landed safely. None of the passengers on the flight were injured.

Earlier, a passenger plane of Scandinavian Airlines was struck by lightning during the flight. An unforeseen situation occurred with an aircraft flying from Copenhagen to Zurich.