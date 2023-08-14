NRK: Turkish passenger plane flew through Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the NWO

A passenger plane flew through the airspace of Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the NWO. Writes about it NRK.

According to the publication, the aircraft belonged to the Turkish airline BBN Airlines. The carrier confirmed that on July 25, its Airbus A320-200 charter aircraft, en route from Oslo to Antalya, deviated from its original route due to an impending storm and ended up in a closed sky over Ukraine.

“We understand the concern that the incident raises and ensure that we will actively take measures to prevent such incidents,” the company said.

It is noted that up to 180 passengers could be on board the liner.

