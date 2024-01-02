Passenger plane fire | The first major accident with an Airbus A350 – Graphics and videos show what happened in Turma

The plane crash in Tokyo claimed the lives of five Coast Guardsmen on board. All 379 people on the passenger plane were evacuated. Graphics and videos show how the events unfolded.

Japan Airlines An Airbus A350 passenger plane and a Japanese Coast Guard de Havilland plane collided at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening a little before six o'clock local time.

Haneda's four-runway airport is the busiest in Japan: Before the corona pandemic and the country's extensive travel restrictions, more than 80 million passengers traveled through it a year. The turn of the year is also one of Japan's busiest travel seasons.

After the passenger plane caught fire, its passengers were saved based on the photo and video footage onto the runway via the emergency exits on the rear left and front right. The plane's fire was extinguished only after midnight local time.

The first commercial flight of the Airbus A350 passenger plane took place in 2015. These are also used by Finnair. Flight tracking website Flightradar by the plane involved in the accident was a little over two years old. The site also says that this is the first time an A350 has been involved in a serious accident.

The Japanese Coast Guard's de Havilland Dash 8 turboprop plane has been in production since the mid-1980s. The machine model is also used on commercial flights.

Before the accident, the plane was on its way to take relief supplies to the victims of Monday's earthquake in Japan. According to Flightradar, the plane did not have an ASD-B transponder that transmits location data, so the flight information is less accurate than in modern planes. Japanese authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Correction on January 2, 2024 at 9:07 p.m.: De Havilland's flight altitude is 7,620 meters, not kilometers as was incorrectly shown in the graphic at first.

