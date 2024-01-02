Passenger plane fire | Only 90 seconds: This is how a Finnish expert evaluates the rescue of air passengers in Japan

Timo Lempiäinen, chairman of SSL's security committee, reminds that often people traveling by plane must follow the evacuation instructions before the flight departs.

Japan Airlines passenger plane caught fire on Tuesday on the runway at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo.

According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, the passenger plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane that was on its way to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims.

Chairman of the Safety Committee of the Finnish Airline Pilots Association (SLL). Timo Lempiäinen says that he relies on newspaper reports about the accident. However, he estimates that the accident was probably not caused by any single fault or problem in, for example, equipment or air conditioning.

“Previous similar accidents have been the sum of many events. A lot of things have gone wrong if this has happened.”

Britain's According to Yleisradio BBC, there were 379 people on the plane, of which 12 were crew members. Passengers and staff have been evacuated from the plane. The former pilot commented for the Sky News channel to be an outright miracle that all the people managed to be saved from the wildly burning plane.

According to Lempiäinen, the evacuation of passenger planes is practiced so that it can be done in 90 seconds. In that time, you have to be able to rescue all the passengers out of the plane.

When the evacuation takes place in a controlled and prompt manner, the chances of survival are good, he states.

“For that, before every flight, the evacuation instructions are reviewed and the passengers are shown the emergency exits. It is important to follow them, no matter how many times you have traveled before, in order to know which direction you should go on that particular flight in case of an emergency.”

According to Lempiäinen, the Airbus A350 passenger plane involved in the accident is also in use by Finnair in Finland. The type of machine most likely did not play a role in the accident, he points out.

“The only difference is that the Japanese plane had slightly more passenger seats than the Finnair planes.”

According to the British broadcasting company BBC, this is the first serious accident of this type of aircraft. According to experts who spoke to the BBC, the modern materials used in the plane could withstand the fire well and could give the passengers time to get out.

They are responsible According to Lempiäinen, passenger plane accidents are extremely rare. They don't even happen every year, he states.

He remembers one similar accident from Finland in 1990, when Finnair's MD-87 passenger plane collided with a van parked on the runway at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport during landing. There were no fatalities from the accident.

He also remembers the plane crash that happened in Toronto in 2005. At that time, the passenger plane was destroyed by fire after landing, but all passengers were able to evacuate the plane in time.

“Two minutes from the start of the evacuation, the plane was completely unusable.”

The most destructive accident in air traffic was the collision of two planes on the runway in Tenerife in 1977, says Lempiäinen. 583 people died in the accident.

“After the accident in Tenerife, much more attention has been paid to runway safety. Many technical and methodical solutions effectively prevent similar accidents from happening. Unfortunately, no system is perfect, and the work to improve flight safety is continuous.”