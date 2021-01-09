I.n Indonesia there is great concern about the fate of a local Sriwijaya Air passenger aircraft with 62 people on board. The Boeing 737-500 disappeared from the radar shortly after take-off in the capital Jakarta on Saturday. She was on her way to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. At 14:40 local time (08:40 CET), contact with the plane was broken, said Adita Irawati, a spokeswoman for the Indonesian Ministry of Transport.

Rescue teams are in the sea off the island of Java in search of the plane and the occupants, the Indonesian search and rescue agency announced. “The position of the machine is believed to be between Laki Island and Lancang Island,” said the chief of the authority, Bambang Suryo Aji, at a press conference. The two islands are part of the Thousand Islands group off the coast of Java.

Several pieces of debris were found that may have come from the aircraft. “You are already on a boat for further investigation,” said Suryo Aji. A local Thousand Islands politician told Kompas.com that fishermen saw an explosion in the area.

According to Indonesia’s Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, the plane carried 56 passengers, including seven children, and six crew members. As data from the Swedish Internet service Flightradar24 show, the plane lost more than 3,300 meters of altitude within one minute about four minutes after take-off. The trace was then lost in the sea north of the Indonesian main island of Java.

In 2018, a plane belonging to the Indonesian company Lion Air crashed after taking off from Jakarta on its way to Bangka Island. All 189 inmates were killed.