A passenger plane with 72 people on board crashed in the Nepalese city of Pokhara on Sunday. This is reported by international news agencies. The exact number of victims is still unclear. A spokesman for the Nepalese aviation authority tells Reuters news agency that at least 40 people have been killed, while the army is still talking about at least 16 deaths.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Images on social media that are still difficult to verify show an area littered with burning debris. Video is also circulating of a plane turning onto its side just above the ground before disappearing from view. The plane, a twin-engine aircraft from Yeti Airlines, is said to have been en route from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, located more westernly.

It seems that at least ten of the 72 occupants had a foreign nationality. Different sources tell Reuters about different numbers. People from India, Russia, Ireland, France and Australia are said to have been on board. As far as is known, there were no Dutch people in the disaster aircraft.

With approximately half a million inhabitants, Pokhara is the second largest city in Nepal after Kathmandu. It is located in a valley at the foot of the mile-high peaks of the Himalayas. Partly because of the view of the mountains, the city is very popular with tourists.

This message is being supplemented